Harrop-Proctor Community Cooperative getting provincial funding

Over 27-million-dollars in provincial funding is supporting wood-fibre use thanks to the The Forest Enhancement Society of B-C.

Wood Fibres are extracted from trees to make materials including paper.

The Harrop-Proctor Community Cooperative received 40-thousand-dollars, allowing them to make use of smaller trees and still break-even.

Forest Manager Erik Leslie says an added benefit is the wildfire mitigation that comes with removing smaller trees.

Leslie says in the 20 years since the Community Cooperative has been in business, they've had 2 major wildfires and the community on evacuation alert twice.

According to Leslie, the absence of fire has made the forest grow thicker, which is a concern.