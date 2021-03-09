Harry Richardson Trial Continues in Nelson Provincial Court

Harry Richardson continues to represent himself in Nelson Provincial Court after allegedly shooting at police and barricading himself inside a residence almost two years ago near Argenta, BC.

Monday morning, March 8th 2021, heard from five lower-mainland police representatives as witnesses, four of-which represent the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team.

Richardson seldomly looked up from his binder throughout the morning and had no questions or cross examination for witnesses.

He faces five charges including two counts of attempted murder with a firearm and has pled guilty to one charge of wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Richardson has remained in custody since Fall of 2019 and the trial is expected to last another two weeks.