Heather Fancy runs for Castlegar Council

Heather Fancy wants Castlegar residents to know that she has been listening, and now she's running for a vacant City Councillor seat in Castlegar's by-election this weekend.

Fancy says she wants to fight on behalf of those without a voice by giving them one and tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that she’s been speaking out since she was a young woman in her 20’s; she represented her local riding in Maple Ridge to bring recognition to BC’s vulnerable population.

She adds that more than 30 years later she’s worked with numerous charities and organizations but still believes we can do better.

Fancy's main concerns include homelessness: she says she hopes to bring more enlightenment and opportunity to local affordable housing as well as a better local food table.

The ReStore Manager for Habitat for Humanity says she's most proud of how her work connects her with the community, whether someone's trying to rescue an old dresser or recycle something of their own.

She adds that ReStore keeps about a four-bedroom house per week out of the Ootischenia Landfill, and while community members may know her through her work, she says business owners may know her for her competitive begging as she’s never shy about asking.

Fancy and her family are avid fishers and her husband grew up in Castlegar, while she raised her family in the East Kootenays before making the move.

The EZ Rock Newsroom has now chatted with all Mayoral and City Councillor Candidates; the by-election goes April 24th.