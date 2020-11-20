Highway 22 re-opens following serious collision near Genelle

Highway 22 has re-opened to traffic following a serious vehicle collision near Genelle on Thursday, November 19th.

West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson have taken conduct of the investigation and are seeking additional witnesses, including dash cam footage.

A release says Trail RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a two vehicle collision Highway 22 at about 12:45PM where it was determined a passenger vehicle had collided with an oncoming transport truck.

Investigators have information suggesting the passenger vehicle may have entered the opposing lane.

The transport truck driver sustained minor injuries while the lone driver of the passenger vehicle sustained critical injuries and was air lifted to hospital.