IH addresses COVID-19 testing centre in Castlegar

A COVID-19 testing facility has landed in Castlegar but those interested will have to book an appointment in advance.

Interior Health Medical Health Officer Doctor Carol Fenton says IH had decided to provide testing at a temporary centre located outside the Castlegar and District Health Centre seven days per week, facing increased demand for testing across the Kootenay Boundary.

Fenton says the rise in demand is due to students returning to school and the changing of seasons as IH is working to keep up with capacity.

She says overall the Kootenay Boundary is doing well to keep numbers low, which is remarkable considering the region’s proximity to Alberta, adding the community can’t let-up.

Fenton says anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should call 608-5048 to book your appointment, but if you don't have symptoms you don't need a test.