Interior Health is issuing a drug alert for the Grand Forks area.

A substance tested at ANKORS contains benzodiazapines, fentanyl, erythritol and caffeine.

The mix can cause extreme and prolonged sedation and high overdose risk, but overdoses may not fully respond to naloxone because of the benzo's.

IH urges drug users to have their drugs checked, don't consume alone, and consider using the Lifeguard mobile app.