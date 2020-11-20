IIO investigate RCMP, cause of man's injury following Nelson incident
(Image provided by Facebook)
BC RCMP says the Independent Investigations Office has been notified about a Nelson incident resulting in the injury of one man.
Just after 5PM on Wednesday, November 18th, Rural Nelson RCMP officers recieved a report of an intoxicated man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a residence in the 1400-block of Ash Street.
The man was found outside but resisted when an officer attempted to bring him into custody and a struggle ensued; a second officer helped transport the man to hospital for assessment of injuries.
The IIO is investigating to determine if police actions are linked to the man's injuries.