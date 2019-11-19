Impaired drivers targeted in Nelson over the weekend

Police were active in the Nelson area over the weekend, targeting impaired drivers.

Between two and three hundred drivers were checked by the Nelson Police Department, Nelson RCMP, and the West Kootenay Integrated Road Safety Unit.

That led to 7 drivers being removed from the road due to alcohol impairment.

In one incident police were called to a liquor establishment where staff were attempting to stop a heavily intoxicated woman from driving to Castlegar.

She refused to provide a breath sample and was given an immediate 90 day Roadside Driving Prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.