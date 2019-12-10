Impaired driving enforcement led to a number of impaired drivers

A month-long Counter Attack campaign across B-C has already seen a wave of driving penalties in the Kootenays.

West Kootenay Traffic Services say Saturday was the National Impaired Driving Enforcement Day.

Checks in Castlegar, Trail, and Nelson saw 19 drivers receive immediate roadside prohibitions ranging from 3 days to 90 days, with vehicle impoundments from 3 to 30 days.

Sergeant Chad Badry says there were also two-24 hour prohibitions in relation to drug impairment.

Badry says expect to see extra enforcement on the roads through December.