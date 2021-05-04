Injured Firefighter Back at Home Following Castlegar Blaze, Sunday

A firefighter injured in Sunday’s structure fire has been released from hospital and is now recovering at home.

The firefighter suffered a lower-body injury while battling the blaze and was attended to by fellow crew members and treated on scene by BC Ambulance Services before being transported to hospital.

The Castlegar Fire Department caught word of the structure fire in the 3200 block of 5th avenue shortly after 10AM on May 2nd.

Flames were already visible from the roof and windows when first responders arrived; two occupants escaped without injury and a pet cat was seen fleeing from the property.

The heat did cause some damage to a fence and shed at one neighbouring property despite efforts to keep the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Fire Department also acknowledges the support of other attendees including Castlegar RCMP, FortisBC Electric and Gas Utilities and Dynamic.

The public is reminded that when there are active emergency scenes in progress, especially fires, it’s important to stay clear of the area and respect traffic safety markers and cones, citing potential serious risks to firefighters when vehicles drive over charged fire hoses.