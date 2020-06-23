Interior Health speaks to first phase of surgery renewal

Interior Health says the ball is once again rolling after elected surgeries were put on hold earlier this year.

Sixteen facilities across the health authority are now delivering scheduled surgeries in addition to emergency and urgent procedures.

Scheduled surgeries were resumed on May 18th, but patients are currently prioritized based on urgency, prior postponement and time waiting for surgery.

Since IH has started calling those on the waiting list back, over 7300 patients have been contacted, and by June 7th 2018 surgeries and 777 unscheduled surgeries were complete for a total of roughly 2800.

This is the first phase of surgery renewal focused on those who's operations must occur in fewer than four weeks.