J.L.Crowe grads to hold adapted ceremony

Graduates at J.L.Crowe Secondary School in Trail will still get to have their big day tomorrow, June 13th, it'll just look a little different than usual.

Principal Aaron McKenzie says the ceremony is being held at the school instead of the arena.

Graduating student and up to four family members will enter the building and cross the stage in two-minute intervals to limit capacity.

McKenzie says he won't know just how excited everybody is until the big day but he has a general idea already, adding many kids haven’t been back on-site since the pandemic started and many feel like they’ve been missing out.

There will also be pictures and a video courtesy of Grad-B-C which will be available by the end of June.

McKenzie says he's proud of both the school and the community and wants to focus this as a positive event during a very unique situation; he’s thoroughly impressed with the patience of grads and their parents.