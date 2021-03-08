Joshua Wapp Addresses Nelson By-Election Run

(Image provided by Facebook)

A 20 year-long Nelson resident in the running for city council tells The EZ Rock Newsroom that he loves twizzlers, and owns a hybrid bicycle.

Cartoonist and By-Election Candidate Joshua Wapp says he's lived in the area for 44 years and has spent 19 and a half years in the same Nelson house.

Wapp's tongue-in-cheek platform includes a focus on post pandemic economy.

He says he’d like to see the City of Nelson show itself in a big light, adding he’d like to get there with a more top-heavy approach including more management, more taxes collected, less services and less public input as it can clog things up.

Wapp hopes the local government experience through his campaign can make him a Career Politician; first Councillor, then Mayor, then MLA and maybe Cabinet Minister one day.

He says he's hoping to bring in more international funding and propose creative ideas like condos above the big orange bridge and extending the air-strip across the lake.

Wapp has also volunteered around the community for initiatives like the Save Nelson's Civic Theatre Project, and worked various local jobs besides cartooning.

General Voting Day goes March 27th.