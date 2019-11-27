Kalein Centre's trial Nav-CARE program up and running

Nelson City Council were recently updated on the Kalein Centre's trial Nav-CARE Program.

Nav-CARE aims to boost quality of life for seniors living at home with chronic illness, by connecting them with trained volunteer navigators.

Coordinator Erin Thompson says the 1-year pilot program kicked off in September, and there's been a lot of demand.

She hopes to see it continue and if possible she adds they'd like to increase sustainability for the program in even smaller communities.

To date 5 volunteers are trained and matched with 6 clients, and 10 volunteers have been recruited for the next round of training.

To get involved, contact the Kalein Centre.