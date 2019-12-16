Kaslo committs to renewable energy initiative

The Village of Kaslo is the 9th local government in the region to make the commitment to 100-percent renewable energy by 2050.

Mayor Suzan Hewat says she feels it was an easy decision for council because they've already been heading in that direction.

Hewat says she's aware of potential community impacts, but hopes future public consultation will address those concerns.

The West Kootenay EcoSociety leads the initiative; they're working with local governments to draft a plan to build stronger communities while transitioning.

The plan is set to be released next year, with opportunities for public input.