Kaslo Sourdough receives provincial funding for fermented long noodles

Kaslo Sourdough is one of 14 recipients being funded through the Canada-British Columbia Agri-Innovation Program.

The roughly $46,000 funding injection will help test, prototype and produce fermented long noodles at the facility using new, customized equipment.

Owner Silvio Lettrari says they started making fermented short pasta seven years ago which was unique in itself, but longer noodles have their respective challenges.

He began working on the long noodles about four or five years ago but shelved the idea for about two years as it was causing so much trouble.

Lettrari says there are benefits to fermenting food that are more commonly known now than in years prior; the bacteria created are very similar to what we have in a healthy gut.

He says modern, highly processed foods have taken a toll on our natural bacteria, but eating sourdough foods that have gone through the fermentation process is much easier to digest and can boost the immune system.

Lettrari's equipment was ordered four or five months ago and should arrive mid-September; he's then aiming to have production up and running for October.