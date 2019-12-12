KCDS receiving funds from the province for two employment programs

The Kootenay Career Development Society has received a couple of funding injections recently from the province.

They're getting over 452-thousand-dollars to help 37 people over a span of 2 years, with West-K-Tech in Castlegar, Nelson, and Trail.

The 1-year employment program helps West Kootenay employers recruit, and train for technology-related positions, while working with employers and new hires to create training plans.

The KCDS is also getting 770-thousand dollars to help 85 people over 2-years through the Retail Accommodation, Food Service and Tourism Program in Castlegar, Nelson, and Trail.

That program, known as"RAFT", helps participants find work, get certificates such as FoodSafe, and Serving It Right, and provides lunches, transportation supports, and childcare supports.

The province says 10-million-dollars are provided each year to the Individuals Facing Multiple Barriers Program.