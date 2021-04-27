Kirk Duff Addresses General Voting Day Victory

Kirk Duff looks to be Castlegar's newest Mayor, topping the preliminary results in this month's by-election.

He finished the race with 724 votes compared to the runner-up with 682; he tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that it feels very cool.

Duff recalls sitting on his deck outside with his family, huddled underneath an umbrella when a phone-call came in.

He says he put the call on speaker phone-mode and that’s when the congratulations, hooting and hollering started, even drawing the neighbour’s attention.

The former Castlegar City Councillor spent the last part of General Voting Day collecting his campaign signs.

He says he's heard from plenty of community members already since Saturday, several hundred in fact between calls, texts, and social media.

Duff says it’s pleasing and also an honour to be voted in as Mayor, thanking the voters for getting out and suggesting once Bogle and himself are up to speed they'll be diving right in.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have more from Brian Bogle, the preliminary result-winner for a Castlegar City Councillor seat, in the days to follow.