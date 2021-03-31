Kirk Duff runs for Castlegar Mayor

Kirk Duff has 18 years’ experience as a City Councillor and is now running for Mayor in the City of Castlegar's by-election.

Duff has volunteered for various events and initiatives like Castlegar Homecoming, Seniors Games and The Kootenay Festival, and served on boards for Castlegar Sculpture Walk, the library and Hospital Foundation.

He says his main goal for the community if elected Mayor includes providing solid, positive and level-headed leadership for both council and the community.

Duff adds that he’s focused on addressing housing and homeless in Castlegar and says the community needs to be prepared for future opportunities and economic development.

As for why Duff has thrown his name in the hat this year: He says he has more to give back to our community, and between his extensive political and community experience he’s well positioned to apply his positive level-headed leadership style on behalf of Castlegar residents.

Duff says throughout his time in Castlegar he's most proud of being a part of council's decision to expand Millenium Park, and with it, expand the water park, recreation centre, seniors centre and library.

He is also proud of his time with the Lion’s; he’s a 40-plus year member of both Castlegar and Kimberly Lions Clubs.

Duff believes he has a solid record of integrity, being positive and level-headed, and promises to give everything he has to the work of council, the Mayor’s office and the community.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will continue hearing from other mayoral and councillor candidates in the weeks leading up to Castlegar’s April 24th by-election.