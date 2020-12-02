KLHF fundraises for Central Monitoring System

The Light Up The Hospitals Campaign is back fundraising for medical equipment around the region with pledge day December 4th.

This year the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation is raising funds for a Central Monitoring System.

Administrator Bryna Idler says it's an item that many larger hospitals already have and the Nelson maternity ward is really excited about.

She explains the Central Monitoring System would sit at the nursing station connected to each External Fetal Monitor in the ward.

While the External Monitors observe contractions and the baby’s heartbeat, the Central Monitoring System amalgamates the data and lets nurses see everything that’s going on with everyone attached to the External Monitors.

She adds Selkirk Paving is matching every donation made on Pledge Day this Friday for a maximum of $5000.

The Foundation office is mainly closed to the public but you can donate by mail, securely online, or via e-transfer by giving The Foundation a call.

You can also read more on their Facebook page.

Idler thanks everyone who has supported the campaign so far and encourages anyone who hasn't yet to make an impact this Friday.

The EZ Rock Newsroom will have coverage on fundraising efforts for both The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation and The Castlegar and District Hospital Foundation to follow in the coming days.