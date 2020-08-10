Kootenay Association of Realtors reports record setting month

The Kootenay Association of Realtors says 411 residential unit sales were recorded in July, setting a record high for the month and almost a 20% increase since July 2019.

July saw a 10.3% increase in the average residential price this year, sitting at just under $390,000 regionally.

Total sales are recorded at just over $160 million, compared to just over $121 million last year.

The West Kootenays saw 166 sold listings compared to 245 in the East Kootenays.