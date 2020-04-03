Kootenay Boundary physicians see drop in clinic visits

Kootenay Boundary clinics are concerned people are skipping important doctor-visits amid the pandemic.

Doctor Stephanie Cameron's Trail clinic has seen a 10% drop in appointments this week, and so far next week is down by between 30% and 40% when they'd usually be fully booked.

She says there seems to be some misinformation out there with people thinking everything from the lab to the clinic is closed, so many aren’t even calling in.

Dr. Cameron says clinics are remaining open but the necessary changes are being made including telephone-visits, video conferencing, and appropriate safety measures for face-to-face appointments if truly necessary.

She urges the community to simply call in advance to assess if and how you should be treated.

On another note, a new regional age-friendly initiative for Trail, Warfield, Rossland and in-between senior residents is here in light of the Pandemic.

South Kootenay Seniors comes as many are helping assist seniors with services like delivering groceries or prescriptions, but details around these supports can rapidly change.

Find South Kootenay Seniors online, e-mail southkootenayseniors@rossland.ca or call 368-1896 for more information.