Kootenay Columbia MP addresses virtual parliament, AR ban, more

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison says virtual meetings of parliament make sense for the time being.

He says while it's a positive move for now he still looks forward to returning to regularly scheduled programming as it certainly has it's challenges, including limited internet access in some rural areas, and less direct communication than face-to-face conversations can provide.

MP Morrison also has something to say on a recent assault-rifle style firearm ban from the federal government.

He says he's disappointed in a lack of negotiations, as efforts were made to define the specific category of firearms they were banning, with the public safety committee.

Morrison says he doesn’t agree with targeting legal-gun owners over gangs and organized crime, adding he doesn't believe they accomplished what they were trying to with the ban as military style weapons that convert between semi and fully automatic are already outlawed.

Also, an update on a recent motor vehicle accident that saw a car crash into the MP’s Cranbrook constituency office.

The April 24th incident saw the driver taken to hospital, but Morrison has reached out to learn the vehicle occupant is doing okay.

He adds the car went through a window flinging a microwave into the air inside the building, but thankfully the office was closed at the time.