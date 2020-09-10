Kootenay Columbia MP appointed to Shadow Cabinet

The Member of Parliament for Kootenay-Columbia is now a part of the conservative's official Shadow Cabinet.

MP Rob Morrison was appointed via the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians.

He says one of his goals is to build international relationships, adding he’s worked on similar projects before he retired from the RCMP that basically looked at how to safely share intelligence in Canada and internationally.

He adds the intention was to safeguard information while still identifying threats headed to Canada long before something bad can happen.

Morrison has worked in 17 countries including in Asia and the Middle East, he’s also worked 35 years in policing largely in intelligence gathering, and more.

Shadow Cabinet members are chosen as counterparts to government members in cabinet positions.

He says he was very happy to get the call and further represent our rural communities.