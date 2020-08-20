Kootenay Columbia MP calls prorogation of Parliament disappointing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's prorogue or pausing of Parliament, effectively pushing the reset button and setting the stage for a confidence vote next month, has the Conservative MP for Kootenay Columbia disappointed.

Rob Morrison says he'd like to see open and fair government that deals with ethical issues upfront, and holds itself more accountable.

Morrison says not only has parliament been out of action since mid-March, but now committees are shutting down that are working on issues such as the pandemic and WE scandal.

He adds any potential corruption can’t be investigated or acted upon which is disappointing for the opposition.

Morrison says a lot of questions are being raised but he doesn’t think the Canadian public will forget about the WE scandal before September 23rd; he also believes the general public shares that same feeling of disappointment.

He says his office has received over 3000 calls from constituents for assistance through the pandemic, largely out of Nelson, almost all of which have been addressed successfully.