Kootenay communities make top 10 ski-town list

Hitting the slopes will look different this year in the Kootenays but our usual tourists will still wish they were here.

This as USA Today's Top 10 Ski-Towns of 2020 list gives The City of Nelson tenth place, saying the City has a personality in spades were rugged adventurers rub elbows with hippies and bohemians.

The City of Rossland landed second place on the list and is called a skiers paradise as well as one of North America's top spots for mountain biking.

Tourism Rossland says Rossland's Josie Hotel also made top three in the Top 10 Ski-Hotels list of 2020 for the second year in a row.

Ski hills in both Rossland and Nelson have published COVID-19 plans online and will require face coverings this winter.

