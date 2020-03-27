Kootenay communities show compassion through Pandemic

The City of Nelson is drawing attention to Facebook group 'Nelson Helps' organizers for offering a space for volunteers to connect with community members that need assistance.

Volunteers are commended but also reminded to take extra precaution when purchasing and delivering goods to friends and neighbors.

That's not the only way Kootenay communities are having each other’s backs.

A GoFundMe page launched early this week passed $10,000-raised on Thursday, set to go towards personal protective equipment in the Kootenay Boundary.

The page is called Face Shields for the Kootenay COVID Frontline.

The Kootenays not letting the pandemic get in the way of spreading the love either.

Another public Facebook group launched last week is making the best out of social distancing orders, and seeing tidal waves of appreciation already.

The West and East Kootenay Social Distancing Fun Hunt expands on annual Easter egg hunt celebrations held locally, urging residents to decorate eggs and place them in front windows or by front doors to be toured from a far.

For the most part group members have instead taken to placing and hiding hearts around the community: In windows of homes and stores, painted on rocks, chalked alongside roads and more.

Have you sees hearts around your community?