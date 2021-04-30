Kootenay Gallery Executive Director Addresses New Proposed Location

(Image provided by City of Castlegar)

Good things take time, and while The Kootenay Gallery of Art's Executive Director doesn't expect to see shovels in the ground for at least a year, a new location is finally in sight.

The City of Castlegar purchased the historical old Eremenko building downtown with hopes to eventually relocate the Gallery.

Executive Director Val Field says work to find The Gallery the perfect re-location spot started back in 2013, largely due to how tucked away the current location is, and the struggles people have finding The Gallery despite the over-40-year longevity.

She adds that because they’ve been at this project for so long now, they know exactly what they want.

Field hopes to have more space to allow for opportunities like workshops and community-usage; she also hopes to be a part of the downtown excitement and be more accessible to traffic, hopefully attracting new businesses and activities to the downtown core.

She says community and gallery members alike have been asking regularly about relocating, and now that the word is out The Gallery is hearing from the community even more.

Field thanks the City of Castlegar and Columbia Basin Trust for their support in making this possible, as well as the past land-owners for believing in their vision.