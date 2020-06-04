Kootenay Lake Hospital aims to offer Ophthalmology clinics for Summer

Kootenay Lake Hospital is renovating a space at the Nelson facility for ophthalmology services, but is running a bit behind schedule because of COVID-19.

To open up the clinic they need the necessary equipment first, so fundraising is underway for the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation.

The Foundation’s Executive Director Bryna Idler says they're hoping to open up the clinic this Summer now, but were initially set to open up shop April 1st after Dr. Maytom’s retirement in February.

Dr. Faye Pesenti, a new ophthalmologist to the region, is located out of Trail but is aiming to offer clinics in Nelson two days per week.

The Hospital’s golf tournament fundraiser has been cancelled this year due to provincial pandemic regulations; it usually sees about 80 golfers, about 100 people for dinner, and nets about $30,000.

Read more at KLHF.org