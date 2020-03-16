Kootenay Municipalities, School Districts respond to COVID-19 concerns

The City of Castlegar says a public hearing slated for today, March 16th, is being rescheduled with growing concern around COVID-19 and in support of social distancing.

The hearing was regarding Twin Rivers Estates Phase 2: Voluntary Road Dedications. A new date will reportedly be announced once confirmed.

The City of Trail is engaging with provincial organizations, taking any and all actions, and following government recommendations.

Facilities including The Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre, and Trail Memorial Centre have been closed as a result.

The City adds if you think you may have come into contact with COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, call 8-1-1 for advice.

The City of Nelson shares similar sentiments:

They say business continuity plans have been developed for all departments and The City is educating staff to help stay healthy.

The Town of Creston has set up an Emergency Operations Centre under the direction of Chief Administrative Officer Micheal Moore.

It's responsible for emergency preparedness, response coordiantion and continuity of town services.

Town officials continue to interact with the province, Interior Health Authority and the RDCK in addition to other agencies to minitor the COVID-19 situation.

Lastly in municipal news The City of Grand Forks is reminding residents about the impacts of flushing non-flushables.

They say given current circumstances it's crucial to understand products including disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, and paper towels do not decompose in a timely fashion and often clog the wastewater system.

When sewer system pumps are clogged they have to be manually removed, putting works at risk for exposure.

The Ministry of Education and Health Authorities now requires School Districts to each establish a Pandemic Response Plan, and School District 8 Kootenay Lake has been hard at work.

Their plan is in the form of an online booklet, with educational information on the novel coronavirus, a plan clarifying the roles and responsibilities of those involved in a potential health emergency, guidelines for emergency planning, a communication network and more.

Find this plan at SD8.bc.ca