Kootenay Pitch Competition Features Solely Women Entrepreneurs

(Image provided by KAST)

The Kootenay Association for Science and Technology's first ever Kootenay Pitch Competition launched last year helping nine local entrepreneurs and start-ups take their businesses to the next level.

The first two events took place in November and February; now the final qualifying event will solely feature women entrepreneurs and it takes place today, Thursday April 8th.

Organizer Karen Kornelsen says it just so happened the top three contestants were all women, but it’s important on a number of different levels.

She explains that not only do we have very strong community of women-entrepreneurs in The Kootenays, but women have also been impacted a lot more by COVID-19 than men, so it’s good to be able to take this opportunity to elevate and empower entrepreneurial women in our community and give them more support than ever.

The contestants are Terry Van Horn of SMRT1 Technologies in Nelson, Adele Hills of Sacral Solutions in Creston and Sarah Hobbs of Karma Well in Kimberly.

Kornelsen says contestants in the virtual competition receive thousands of dollars’ worth of support leading up to the pitch event while the winner takes cash, mentorship, networking, support, exposure, and more.

The winner also gets the chance to pitch at much bigger stage, as the entrance fee would be waived for the New Ventures BC Competition.

Find more details online.