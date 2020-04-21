Kootenay Pride cancels 2020 parade

Kootenay Pride is known for holding one of the longest-running Pride parades in the province, but the pandemic could be moving this year's event online.

This as the team is not applying for a parade permit this year.

That from Organizer Stephanie Myers; she says this would have been the event’s 24th year, with no cancellations before now.

A few meetings have already been held regarding how something can still be held in the parade’s place that supports the community, is fun, and provides the voice and visibility that’s so important.

Myers adds they're in the early stages of developing alternative methods to celebrate, with one idea being a virtual parade held online.

A ZOOM meeting goes Sunday, May 3rd at 4PM; you can contact Kootenay Pride’s Facebook page to join and help plan what Pride may look like in the summer-coming.

Stay tuned online for further updates.