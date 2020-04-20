Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to local foodbanks

Kootenay Savings is donating to local food banks, which are deemed essential services in these trying times.

With branches in 11 communities from South Slocan to Invermere, $50,000 is being shared among 11 respective food banks.

Community Liaison Aron Burke says the organization was quick in responding to the pandemic, adding their first train thought was how to best support members.

Service adaptions include tweaking their hours of operation to include seniors’ hours.

Burke says Kootenay Savings are a local organization too at the end of the day, and it's important we all support each other.

He extends Kootenay Saving's thanks to all front-line workers and volunteers through the pandemic.