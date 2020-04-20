iHeartRadio
Choose your station
C
Instagram

Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to local foodbanks

Food Banks BC

Kootenay Savings is donating to local food banks, which are deemed essential services in these trying times.

With branches in 11 communities from South Slocan to Invermere, $50,000 is being shared among 11 respective food banks.

Community Liaison Aron Burke says the organization was quick in responding to the pandemic, adding their first train thought was how to best support members.

Service adaptions include tweaking their hours of operation to include seniors’ hours.

Burke says Kootenay Savings are a local organization too at the end of the day, and it's important we all support each other.

He extends Kootenay Saving's thanks to all front-line workers and volunteers through the pandemic.

  • pexels-emptytheatre-391535

    Civic Theatre adapts to pandemic protocols

    Programming Director Jason Asbell says they were initially hit with restrictions to gatherings of 50 people, but once provincial recommendations went beyond that the theatre had no choice but to voluntary shut their doors.
  • nelson-care-society-logo90

    Nelson encampment provides self-isolation space for homeless

    The project is thanks to numerous community partners including Nelson Cares': Nelson Committee on Homelessness. The encampment features 12-foot by 12-foot campsites for eight individuals, as well as on-site porta-potties, hand wash stations, scheduled shower access, and outreach and security.
  • city-of-castlegar

    Castlegar council requests government support for Airport

    Staff reports projected revenue-loss for the West Kootenay Regional Airport this year is between $800,000 and $1.1 million, and during the meeting a $50,000 to $60,000 cost-reduction was estimated per month. Councillor Vassilakakis emphasized that those numbers might look worse on paper.