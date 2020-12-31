Kootenay Seniors and Civic Theatre Launch Video Contest

(Image submitted by Kootenay Seniors - Photo Credit: Sergiu Valena)

Nelson CARES Society's Kootenay Seniors program is teaming up with the Nelson Civic Theatre Society with a goal to inspire hope for a post-pandemic world.

A video contest called Connecting Generations is running into the New Year addressing how different generations can long for different outcomes after the pandemic.

Project Coordinator Lynzee Bewcyk says videos will answer the question "What are your hopes for our post-pandemic world?”, and while her hopes for the future include a stronger and more compassionate community, she says there isn’t really one correct answer and she encourages some creativity.

She says a deeper meaning and really the main goal for the project is to help people realize how much we all have in common at all ages, and help people recognize that the isolation many of us are now facing is a feeling seniors have been experiencing even before the pandemic.

Bewcyk says there will be prizes, categories and video entries are open January 4th through February 28th.

Once submissions are closed, the public will have access to watch the videos and vote for their favorites.

Find more details online.