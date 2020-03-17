Kootenay Ski Hills close amid Pandemic

Events and facilities continue to close across the region amid COVID-19 concerns.

At least three local ski hills are taking steps towards social distancing.

RED Mountain Resort announced the suspension of operations on Monday effective today, March 17th, for the remainder of the season.

This to ensure the health of well-being of guests and employees.

That announcement comes hours after Whitewater Ski Resort made a similar call.

Whitewater says they're closing for the season, but encourage everyone to stay active and live a healthy lifestyle while doing their part to reduce the impacts of COVID-19.

Salmo Ski Hill also says they will also be closed for the season moving forwards.