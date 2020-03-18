Kootenay West MLA addresses proposed cut to Power Purchases

While Mercer Celgar keeps their fingers crossed amid proposed provincial cuts to power purchases, Kootenay-West MLA hopes an agreement is right around the corner.

Mercer Celgar's Managing Director recently spoke to the province's plan to cut power purchases from the operation by 50%, adding it could impact the mill in both the short and long term.

MLA Katrine Conroy says personally she doesn’t think the mill is going anywhere, adding it produces one of the best quality pulps around, and a product that’s needed across the world.

She adds it’s important for people to know that the Province will work with both the forest sector and energy providers, to ensure that profitable use of wood waste continues to be used to generate electricity.

Conroy says BC Hydro isn’t the only energy provider for the area and expects Fortis will be included in conversations as well.

The Minister says an appropriate balance needs to be ensured that recognizes the importance of Mercer Celgar's Biomass Energy Program, forest workers and more, while also addressing a need to reduce costs.