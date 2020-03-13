Land East of Grand Forks purchased for conservation

Land near Grand Forks, an open area of rolling hills to the East of town, has been purchased for conservation.

Southern Interior Land Trust Society Executive Director Al Peatt says the 270 acres houses a herd of 200 to 300 California Bighorn sheep, and at least five federally listed species at risk.

He says work to purchase the land, known as DL 492, began 30-some years ago when he was part of a Provincial transplanting project in the mid 1980’s bringing bighorn sheep to the area.

This grassland eco-system-zone is reportedly unique as only about 5% lies above the US border, roughly between the Anarchist Summit and Christina Lake.

The Southern Interior Land Trust Society, founded in 1988, is a volunteer-led non-profit charity.

Peatt says The Society has three properties now in Grand Forks, the others being Edwards pond, and a parcel on Wards Lake.