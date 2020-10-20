Libertarian Nelson-Creston candidate addresses platform

(Image provided by Facebook)

The Libertarian Candidate for Nelson-Creston says when it started to feel like Canada was losing sovereignty and going towards global governance he decided now is a better time than ever to throw his name in the hat.

Terry Tiessen has lived in the Kootenays for 30 years and has three children.

He also founded the Slocan Reading Centre.

Tiessen says he first made the decision around 2017 but his reasoning for running has become more and more clear through the pandemic.

He adds it’s important to him that his children have a free country to live in where people can’t be told their business is unessential or be mandated to wear a mask and he fears that mandated vaccines could be the next step.

He says freedom and an anti-lockdown focus has become the unique selling point of his party.

Tiessen says his approach to pandemic supports may have differed from an NDP or Liberal government, explaining that the Libertarian method of recovery is more of a long-term approach involving tax cuts such as gas tax and carbon tax, in turn boosting other industries such as transportation and tourism.

He says he’s known around the area for his beliefs, causes and is always looking for better ways to live on this planet while taking care of it and each other.