Little Risk of Coronavirus Spread through Colville

The Northeast Tri County Health District says there is low risk to the community after coronavirus led to the closure of Colville Schools.

Officials are not recommending the shut-down of any other facilities or any travel restrictions on students and staff.

Students were told to stay home pending the results of COVID-19 testing expected within the next couple days.

Staff have been disinfecting Colville schools while they await the results and the school district cancelled all extra-curricular activities.

Health authorities say privacy issues prevent them from disclosing any information about those who are infected, maintaining they continue to monitor travelers and anyone else who may be at risk of developing the virus.