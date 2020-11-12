Local COVID-19 funding, Castlegar council applies for grant funding

Three local cities are getting over two million dollars each in joint federal and provincial funding to re-open and operate facilities closed because of COIVID-19.

Nelson receives over $2.6 million with Trail and Castlegar cashing cheques for over $2.1 million, Creston's amount comes in at about $1.7 million and Grand Forks is at about $1.4 million.

Smaller amounts are being handed out to the other Kootenay-Boundary communities. The money to all municipalities will be banked for emergencies.

Last week Castlegar city council endorsed two applications to the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

The first application is for up to $600,000 supporting proposed improvements to the West Kootenay Regional Airport Terminal.

Staff is focused on terminal improvements recommended in the Master Plan that do not require substantial upgrades to the building, including replacing lighting to LED's, upgrading the restaurant, kitchen and restrooms, plus exterior improvements and interior upgrades for seating areas.

The second application is for up to $175,000 towards community gateway and wayfinding improvements.

Staff's proposals include installing already prepared wayfinding signage simultaneously with Columbia Avenue improvements and replacing street banners to align with the city's new branding specifications.

Some other proposals are low maintenance lighting and plantings at city entrances and installing additional sculpture pads around town.