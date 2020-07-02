Man charged following report of stabbing in Midway

A stabbing in Midway, about 50-kilometres West of Grand Forks, has seen one victim taken to hospital and one suspect held in custody.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson says on June 17th the Midway Detachment received multiple emergency calls regarding a man who had been stabbed, and immediately headed to a local hotel parking lot to find the victim sitting on the sidewalk.

She says the victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threating injuries.

Saunderson adds the suspect, Scott MacDougall, is a 41-year old man and was arrested on June 25th by Castlegar RCMP.

MacDougall has been charged with aggravated assault, breach of probation and more, and is said to be held in custody pending a future court date.