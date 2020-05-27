Man narrowly escapes West Kootenay black bear attack

The Valhalla Wilderness Society's Slocan Valley Bear Smart Program took to Facebook yesterday, May 26th, regarding a jogger who narrowly escaped a black bear attack on the evening of May 17th.

This attack would be a rarity and a change from the black bear's normal vegetarian springtime diet.

It all started with an afternoon jog along the West Kootenay’s rail trail, but after encountering the black bear, screaming and waving a stick failed to deter it leading the bear to charge him from about 100 metres away.

The bear nearly grabbed the man but he reportedly managed to shimmy his way up a small tree where he hung out for about two hours.

He was eventually rescued by head of the Hills Emergency Services Society, who just happened to step out of his farm house above the rail trail when he heard distant yelling.

Conservation officers returned the next morning but the bear was not located.

The rescued jogger is said to now be recovering at home.

The EZ Rock Newsroom has reached for further comment.