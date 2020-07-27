Man subdued in Grand Forks after float chase, illegal border crossing

(Image supplied by Grand Forks RCMP)

Grand Forks RCMP had a wild Friday starting with a 1AM call from Stevens County Sheriffs just below the border regarding a vehicle that had illegally entered Canada.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says the man was involved in an incident in Colville Washington, Thursday evening and Friday morning, and was chased by US Police in a stolen vehicle before a spike belt was deployed in Kettle Falls.

He adds the spike belt was successful but not enough to subdue the man who allegedly rammed through the barriers at the border before dumping the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

The stolen vehicle was located by Grand Forks RCMP later that day in the 7200 block of Highway 3 just outside of the downtown core, but the man wasn't found until he showed back up there later that day.

Sergeant Darryl Peppler says a two and a half hour "float chase" kicked off when the suspect hopped in the Kettle River: Two officers on either side of the bank followed the man, with eyes on him the whole time, before he was taken into police custody near the black train bridge.

Midway RCMP, Grand Forks Fire Rescue, Grand Forks Search and Rescue, Emergency Health Services and some good Samaritans also helped with the man’s capture.

He was handed over to the Canada Border Service Agency on Saturday.