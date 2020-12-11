Mayor Addresses Tax Increase Proposed in Creston

Residential ratepayers in Creston could be looking at a 2.9% tax increase in 2021.

Mayor Ron Toyota says council and staff trimmed as much as they could during three days of budget deliberations, noting the tax hike is needed to offset cost of living and inflation.

Mayor Toyota says last year the municipality was fortunate in shifting some of their property tax to utility billing which saw a negative tax increase, adding this year council is holding the line best they can.

He says there is ample time for public comment before final approval and hopes to have the blue-box recycling program in place by the end of 2021 or early 2022.