Meeting Identifies need for Seniors Housing

A lack of seniors housing emerged as the prime topic at the Montrose meeting to review the official community plan.

Mayor Mike Walsh says high costs have scared away developers affecting some life-long Montrose residents.

He points out some retired residents, some of them in their 90’s are living alone in their homes because they don’t want to leave the community and there is no affordable senior’s housing available.

The former school building remains closed after a previous owner couldn't afford to build a proposed senior's complex.

Walsh feels there is room in the new sub-division for eight duplexes but high costs continue to drive potential developers away.