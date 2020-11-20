Mercer Celgar Managing Director pleased with new BC Hydro power deal

The Managing Director of Mercer Celgar says their new 10 year power deal with BC Hydro gives the company a good source of revenue and long-term stability.

Bill MacPherson says the renewed contract is a vast improvement on Hydro's original proposal of a 50% cut.

Rates are being reduced to 80% of what Hydro would normally pay and Celgar is allowed to produce about 80% of what they were before, but MacPherson says what’s important is that Celgar can sell all of their electricity.

He says it was a long, difficult, but satisfying set of negotiations, with the deal being made at the 11th hour during a one or two day period between their old contract expiring and the new one taking affect.

MacPherson says he’s pleased the new deal turned out as positive as they could have hoped for, adding it also contains incentives for green energy production.