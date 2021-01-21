Metal Tech Alley Highlighted by Environment and Climate Change Canada

(Image submitted by Stacked FIlms: Pete Stamper, General Manager of KC Recycling, checks out electronic scrap that has arrived at the Trail, B.C., recycling plant. KC Recycling is the largest lead-acid battery recycler in the Pacific Northwest and is a prime example of a company embracing a circular economy.)

The Lower Columbia Initiatives Corporation's Metal Tech Alley is taking the global stage as a Circular Economy Leader, now featured among 13 case studies in a federal document.

Metal Tech Alley promotes the area and why people should live and work here, but also promotes comprehensive and sustainable development through regional adaption of circular economy principals.

Circular Economics reject the take-make-waste model by using all that is made and recycling all that is used to close the circle; one example is Trail's KC Recycling extracting lead from dead automotive batteries, and sending them to Teck who smelts the lead and returns it to manufacturers.

Project Coordinator Jacomien Van Tonder says one way LCIC is working to improve the Circular Economy Framework is by expanding Metal Tech Alley's borders.

For now Metal Tech Alley encompasses seven communities in the Trail/Rossland area but Van Tonder says the organization is imagining what could be achieved by expanding to neighbouring communities from Castlegar to Genelle and the rest of the West Kootenays.

You can find Environment and Climate Change Canada’s federal document “Circular North America: Accelerating the Transition to a Thriving and Resilient Low-carbon Economy” online.

The organization is also set to host the Industrial Circular Economy Conference this June, in a hybrid format.