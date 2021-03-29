Minister Conroy and More Announce Forest Employment Program Expansion

(Image: screen capture from Thursday's announcement)

Kootenay-West MLA Katrine Conroy spearheaded an announcement, Thursday March 25th, as BC's Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

This as BC has expanded the existing Forest Employment Program with an additional $12 million supporting more workers and contractors in communities.

Minister Conroy says while the pandemic has affected every British Columbian, the province recognizes that some people and businesses were impacted more severely than others, adding that they’re committed to addressing the hardest hit and ensuring our next steps forward work for everybody.

Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell says people like us that choose to live in rural parts of the province need a different suit of supports and benefits than those in urban areas, because life is different in rural BC.

Russell adds that rural British Columbians make a lifestyle choice to live in some of the most beautiful parts of the province and as a government it’s crucial those decisions are supported, to get the right supports into the right places.

Conroy and Russell were joined by Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Chair Karla Kozakevich, as well as Fort Nelson First Nation Chief Sharleen Gale.

The three-year Forest Employment Program was launched in 2019 to provide short-term work opportunities for contractors and workers in BC's Interior affected by closures in the forest sector.

Funding supports land-based projects in areas including forest service roads, wildfire risk reduction, training and implementation and more.

