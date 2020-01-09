Missing US Resident located in Warfield

One highlight from a recent release from Trail RCMP was regarding a missing US resident.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich says a call came in on December 29th from the senior's daughter, as he'd been missing for a number of hours and possibly even days.

He adds this a rather unique case as it doesn't happen very often.

RCMP located the 87-year old man in Warfield and transported him to the Trail hospital for medical assessment.

He was later reunited in Trail with Canadian relatives from Aldergrove.