MLA Anderson Addresses Appointment as Premier's Advisor on Youth

The BC Premier's new Special Advisor on Youth says she's excited about the opportunity and recalls sitting down with Horgan some time ago to discuss the role's expectations.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson is tasked with engaging with young people across BC to help government address unique issues.

Anderson says while she won’t be travelling or meeting in-person for the being, she will be setting out a work plan and making sure to connect with all BC Ministers to understand how youth impacts respective ministries.

She adds she hopes to set-up a council of diverse youth from across the province that represents different demographics, to coordinate efforts and shift initiatives to help address issues facing youth today.

Anderson says while a number of MLA's could have taken the position -she is the youngest in the caucus at the end of the day.

She says her lived experiences are a lot closer timeline-wise to what youth are experiencing now, adding it was just a decade ago she was in university doing things youth generally like to do such as having gap years, travelling, working frontline jobs as a server, having roommates and more.

She commends local youth groups like Fridays For Future West Kootenays and says she wants to listen, better understand and address problems actively faced by youth across BC.